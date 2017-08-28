A career at the Clinic

A privilege and a blessing

BLUE RIVER: Mary Sherman, well-respected family nurse practitioner at the McKenzie River Clinic, will be retiring at the end of August. Mary has practiced medicine at the Clinic almost since its beginning. The Clinic opened its doors in March, 1977, and Mary came to work three years later, in 1980.

Mary was among the first nurse practitioners licensed in Oregon, after earning her Master’s in Nursing from the University of Washington. At the time, many people didn’t understand the exact role of family nurse practitioners in the medical system. Now, it’s well known that family nurse practitioners provide full primary care and are a valuable asset to the health care system.

After her start in 1980, Mary became a vital part of the McKenzie River Clinic. With the exception of some years that Mary took off to raise her family, Mary has been providing medical care and educating patients at the Clinic ever since. In addition to her Clinic work, Mary has often spoken at the school about medical careers and done community outreach through health fairs at local events.

Reflecting on her career, Mary said, “I have had the privilege of meeting a great many very special people from our community and from all over the world, and developed lifelong friendships with many. I have felt humbled and blessed to watch families grow up and to share with my patients their tears and joys, and to learn so much from all of them.”

Mary and her husband Jeff Sherman will continue to be active members of the McKenzie community. Their four children, Kyle, David, Michael, and Sarah, all attended and graduated from the McKenzie School District.

Patients and friends of Mary Sherman are invited to her retirement celebration on Sunday, October 8, at St. Benedict Lodge, at 56630 North Bank Rd., McKenzie Bridge. The event will be from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. Cake, beverages, and table service will be provided. Please bring a potluck dish and memories of Mary to share.

Lots of people have given Mary their ideas about second careers. Mary comments with a smile, “after 37 years, I think I’ll just rest and enjoy other things besides working, for a while.”

McKenzie River Reflections