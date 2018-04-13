Corrected recreation dates

The annual Boat Safety Rodeo and Dutch Oven Cook-off is set for 9 a.m. - next Saturday, April 21st - at the Hendricks Bridge Wayside Park. Outdoor cooking that is part of the lore of professional guiding will be demonstrated when members of the Guides match their skills.

Activities on the following Saturday - April 28th - will start early - at 6 a.m., - when McKenzie Fire & Rescue opens their doors to the annual Fisherman’s Breakfast. Also on that day people can head upstream to the annual Wooden Boat Festival that will be held at Eagle Rock Lodge, 49198 McKenzie Hwy. in Nimrod. The event is free to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Limited parking is available on-site at the lodge.

There will be a short wooden boat float from Finn Rock starting at 9:30 – this is for folks who bring their own boats.

McKenzie River Reflections