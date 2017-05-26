Couple missing from Vida

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance locating Donald and Barbara Williams of Springfield. The couple reportedly ran out of gas in the Vida area on 5/25/17 around 9:30 am and a family member came to assist them. The family member stepped away for a moment and when they returned, Donald and Barbara and their truck were gone. Family became concerned when they didn’t hear from the couple that evening and reported them missing. Deputies searched the area and spoke with local businesses that may have seen the couple but were unable to locate them.

Donald and Barbara were last seen driving a 2001 white Ford F-150 with license plate 073 CGH. It is unknown which direction they went when they left the Vida area. They did not communicate that they had plans to leave for the weekend and generally do not travel far from their Springfield home. The couple does not have a cell phone and may not have a way to contact family away from home.

Barbara is a white female standing 5’2” tall and weighing around 115 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing a shirt with flowers on it. Donald is a white male standing 5’11” tall and weighing 225 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He may be wearing a polo shirt and tan pants. Donald also uses a walker.

Barbara was recently seen at the hospital for a medical condition and does not have her medications with her.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has seen Barbara and Donald to call 541-682-4141.

