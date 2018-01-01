Fatal New Year's crash

RAINBOW: On January 1st, at approximately 2:35 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a single vehicle fatal crash on the McKenzie Hwy. near milepost 48.5.

The preliminary investigation indicates a green Nissan Pathfinder was traveling eastbound when, for an unknown reason, it lost control and crossed over the westbound lane of travel and off the roadway before striking a tree and catching on fire. The unidentified single occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding fire and medical personnel.

The follow up investigation is being conducted by Oregon State Police crash reconstruction personnel. The highway was closed intermittently to one lane of travel while troopers conducted the reconstruction. Police are actively working to identify the driver and notify the family.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Upper McKenzie Rural Fire personnel and the Oregon Department of Transportation.

