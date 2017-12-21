Landslide blocking Terwilliger Springs

COUGAR RESERVOIR: All access to Terwilliger Hot Springs is completely blocked by a large landslide that occurred overnight. An unstable slope above Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) failed and the entire road is blocked and impassable. The landslide deposit is over 30 feet high and consists of large boulders and loose dirt and mud.

Forest Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) is closed from both the north and south sides at this time. This emergency closure will be in place indefinitely until geologists and engineers can stabilize the hill above the road and reopen the roadway.

This section of road has been subject to repeated landslides over the years and acting District Ranger Shane Kamrath warns visitors that “The road has been closed for your safety, please respect that this landslide may continue to bring boulders, rocks and mud down on the road. There is no way into the hot springs area at this time.”

For more information call the McKenzie River Ranger District at 541-822-3381.

