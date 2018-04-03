Lane County Commissioners Candidates Forum

Primary tabs

Lane Commissioner Candidates

 

 

 

 

 

From left: Kevin Matthews, Heather Buch, James Barber and Tim Laue.

FINN ROCK: Four of the six people on the May primary for East Lane County Commissioner attended a McKenzie Chamber Candidates Forum last Monday. James Barber, Heather Buch, Tim Laue and Kevin Matthews were there.  Unable to attend was Frank King, who was doing standup comedy on cruise ships, and incumbent Gary Williams, who was dealing with a family medical crisis.

"Why I'm Running":

James Barber

Heather Buch

Tim Laue

Kevin Matthews

More:

Questions & answers -1 Hour session

More from James Barber

More from Heather Buch

More from Tim Laue

Kevin Matthews

 

McKenzie River Reflections

 

Tags: 
What's New
McKenzie River
Oregon
Lane County
board of commissioners
Election
May Primary
Finn Rock
McKenzie School District
McKenzie River Chamber of Commerce
news
newspaper
McKenzie River Reflections
Submitted by Ken Engelman on April 3, 2018 - 1:20pm

McKenzie River Reflections is the weekly newspaper serving Oregon's McKenzie River Valley. Available by mail for $23/yr in Lane County, $29/yr outside Lane. Digital subscriptions are $23/yr. Subscribe at: http://mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com/catalog/subscriptions-0. Purchase copies online at: http://mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com/catalog/back-issues-0. Read about area communities including Cedar Flat, Walterville, Camp Creek, Leaburg, Vida, Nimrod, Finn Rock, Blue River, Rainbow and McKenzie Bridge.