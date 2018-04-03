Lane County Commissioners Candidates Forum
From left: Kevin Matthews, Heather Buch, James Barber and Tim Laue.
FINN ROCK: Four of the six people on the May primary for East Lane County Commissioner attended a McKenzie Chamber Candidates Forum last Monday. James Barber, Heather Buch, Tim Laue and Kevin Matthews were there. Unable to attend was Frank King, who was doing standup comedy on cruise ships, and incumbent Gary Williams, who was dealing with a family medical crisis.
"Why I'm Running":
More:
Questions & answers -1 Hour session
