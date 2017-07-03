Man killed in Mona Campground shooting

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 1st at 1:27 am that someone had been shot at the Mona Campground in Blue River. Deputies responded to the area along with medics.

Initial investigation indicates that 48-year-old Steven Moody and his family were camping with 42-year-old Joshua Montez and his family. Montez reportedly woke up in the middle of the night and heard loud noises that he thought were gunfire and unknown people talking nearby. Montez retrieved his handgun when he saw a person cross through the campground. Montez fired his weapon in the direction of the person who was later identified as his friend, Moody.

Steven Moody was transported to the hospital for a gunshot wound and pronounced deceased shortly after 3 a.m. that morning.

Montez was cooperative with law enforcement and was taken into custody and lodged at the Lane County Jail on Manslaughter 2. This case has been referred to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office.

Image: Joshua Montez

