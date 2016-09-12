McKenzie Charter School up for public review Wednesday

By Jim Thomas

Superintendent

FINN ROCK: The McKenzie School Board will be holding a public hearing at 6:30pm on September 14th in the high school library to receive input on the proposed conversion of the district’s K-12 program into the McKenzie River Community School.

An application for the Community School was submitted by a group made up of community members, educators and parents who are interested in increasing opportunities for our students to receive the highest quality education possible with the resources that are available. The focus of the proposed school, if approved, will be natural resources and career technical education. The core curriculum will remain pretty much the same.

The board encourages all of you who have questions or concerns, to attend the meeting and to give your input.

McKenzie River Reflections