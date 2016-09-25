Motorized skateboarder crossing U.S.

MCKENZIE BRIDGE: After starting out in Newport, Oregon, on September 14th, the First Electric Skateboard Crossing of America headed up the Old McKenzie Pass last Friday. During the “Big Climb,” Jack Smith went from 1,700 to 5,200 feet in elevation over an 18-mile stretch.

Smith’s journey is designed to draw attention to, and raise funds for Board Rescue, a non-profit corporation dedicated to providing skateboards and safety equipment to organizations that work with underprivileged, at-risk and special needs children. It is sponsored by Evolve Skateboards, the leading manufacturer of electric skateboards in the U.S.

Over the McKenzie area stretch, Smith said the boards, “Performed great, ascending and descending.” On flatter ground he reports traveling as far as 27 miles on a single charge. For more information on the charity, go to: boardrescue.org

Images: Jack Smith traveled across America on a conventional board in 1976, ‘84, ‘03 and 2013. He is now attempting to become the first person to do it using an electric powered skateboard.

McKenzie River Reflections