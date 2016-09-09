“The Other Country Fair” - September 10

WALTERVILLE: The 66th annual “Walterville Community Fair – the Other Country Fair” is just around the corner. The event will showcase prime cookies, pies, cakes, and breads from area kitchens as well as the best canning of the year. Between now and the September 10th fair day, gardeners can encourage their favorite flowers to bloom, and gather vegetables to enter, while other folks finish up their handiwork or arts and crafts, develop their photography, and dust the antiques to enter into the fair’s many display categories.

Entries for the fair should be delivered between 7:30 and 9 a.m., with judging starting at 9 a.m. There will be Best of Show prizes and all-around winners. People can pick up their entries Friday night between 3 and 4 p.m.

The Walterville Grange will also be hosting the “Walterville Waddle” - a 5K run/walk. Sign ins are scheduled between 7 and 7:45 a.m. and the Waddle will begin at 8 a.m. Participants can preregister at https://secure.getmeregistered.com through September 9th.

The preregistration fee is $15 (adults add $5 for registration on the day of the race). T-shirts are available for an additional $15 (guaranteed to registrants before September 2nd). Registration for youths (17 and under) is free.

Eclectic Edge Racing will be in charge of race timing. For more information on the Waddle, contact Greg Clift at 541-747-2767. Winners will get a free chicken dinner and have the prestige of riding in the parade.

The local Scouts will be raising the flag in a 10 a.m. ceremony, followed by the parade which starts at 11 a.m. from the Walterville Fire Station. People are encouraged to saddle their horses, rev up their tractors, and dress up or organize a group float to enter in the parade. For entry information contact Dani Wright at 541-520-1827.

There will be kids games after the parade as well as a great variety of vendors on the grounds throughout the day. To rent a table; contact Jeff Dehne at 541-746-9974.

The day will be topped off with the fair’s famous Barbequed Chicken dinner - just $10 for a full meal. Hot dogs will also be grilled and ready for anyone. Tickets will be sold throughout the day for lots of great raffle prizes donated by local businesses and Grange members. The raffle prize drawing will start at 3 p.m., when Grand Prize and Best of Show winners will be announced.

To donate a raffle prize, call Vinita Bishop at 541-896-9379. For more information on the fair in general or to help out, contact Jeff Dehne, grange.org/waltervilleor416, or facebook.com/Walterville-Grange-416-121831661197964. The Walterville Fair will take place on Saturday, September 10th, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walterville Community Center, 39259 Camp Creek Road in Walterville.

Image: A parade will be only part of the day long festivities at the Walterville Community Fair on September 10th.

