Who will be “Mr. Walterville?”

Eight will compete in Saturday pageant

WALTERVILLE: What promises to be a great show and hopefully a new town tradition will take place this Saturday. That’s when eight men, most of them are fathers of students at Walterville School, will compete to raise funds earmarked for the PTO to spend on for classroom technology improvements.

Participants in the Mr. Walterville Pageant will be judged in a number of different categories, ranging from overall creativity to individual expression, as well as their talent and outfit they appear in, Audience interaction and each individual’s stage presence/charisma will play into choosing the winner, along with the total dollars raised, Best representation of Walterville.

The event is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 20th in the gym.

Photo Courtesy Jan Hampton. Contestants in the Mr. Walterville Pageant will be: Dave Hulbert (the school principal), Joel Stockwell, Josh Foshay, Kevin Froehlich, Joe Roberson, Jarrett Cummings, Garrett Lloyd, and Daniel Davids (not pictured).

