Police seek missing man

Have You Seen Donald Penrod?

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating Donald Penrod, a missing 79-year-old man who walked away from Delta Campground yesterday, August 20th, around 4 pm and has not been seen since.

Donald and his wife have been camping for several weeks and he has left their campsite alone before but always returned a short time later. When he didn’t return late last night, his wife contacted officials. Lane County Search and Rescue searched the area yesterday and found no signs of Donald’s whereabouts. Linn County Search and Rescue also assisted with their search K9s.

Donald is described as a 79-year-old white male, 6 feet tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, black denim shorts, and navy blue Sketcher shoes.

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office would like anyone who has seen Donald since yesterday at 4:00 pm or knows his whereabouts to call 541-682-4141.