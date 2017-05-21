Brownlee and Hayes on 2017 poster

MCKENZIE BRIDGE: Smokey and the Eagles have teamed up again this year to spread a fire prevention message. New posters feature Smokey Bear and two local high school students to promote a joint effort between the McKenzie River Ranger District employees and staff at McKenzie High School. The 2017 posters are part of the McKenzie River Ranger District’s “Smokey and the Eagles” program that rewards outstanding student athletes and highlights the importance of fire prevention practices. Each year, two students who demonstrate a high level of community and athletic involvement, as well as hold a high grade point average, are selected to appear in the posters.

The selection process started with a contest among fourth grade students to come up with the key phrase for the poster. The winner of the contest receives their own copy of the “Smokey and the Eagles” poster. This year the fourth grader Noah Thorndyke came up with the slogan “Take care of the forest by leaving it green and clean.”

This year the two McKenzie high students selected were Matt Brownlee and Miyanna Hayes.

Matt kept stats for the football team, played four years of basketball, and two years of baseball. He was also a captain for basketball. In the classroom, Matt holds a GPA of 4.02. He has been attending classes at Lane Community College for the past couple years.

Miyanna played four years of volleyball and basketball, and three years of track. She was a team captain for multiple years in volleyball and basketball. She was Player of the Year in volleyball this season, Third Team All State, and in basketball she was First Team All-League. Miyanna has a 3.43 GPA.

Both students have assisted with youth activities and volunteered in the community. Now they will be seen around the Valley with this year’s slogan: “Take care of the forest by leaving it green and clean.”

The posters are being distributed to students of the McKenzie School District as well as local area businesses. For more information about Fire Prevention on the McKenzie River Ranger District, contact David Duncan at 541.822.7290 during normal business hours.

McKenzie River Reflections