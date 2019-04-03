Vida man killed in late night wreck

VIDA: A pedestrian lost his life when he was hit by a car last Friday night. According to Oregon State Police reports, the accident occurred fatality on Thursday, March 28th, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene on the McKenzie Highway near milepost 31 and Bear Creek.



The preliminary investigation says that a 1995 Mitsubishi Montero, operated by Randall Norris, 58, of Vida, was westbound on Hwy. 126 when he struck Michael Juden, 28, also of Vida, who was walking in the roadway.



Juden sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.



Norris is cooperating with the investigation.



OSP was assisted by McKenzie Fire & Rescuet and the Oregon Dept. of Transportation.

McKenzie River Reflections