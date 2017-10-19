Protesters challenge Goose logging

Work began on Tuesday

MCKENZIE BRIDGE: The start of logging at the Goose Timber Sale in the Willamette National Forest north of McKenzie Bridge has generated a response from environmentalists. The Cascadia Forest Defenders (CFD) have maintained a tree sit protest inside the Goose Timber Sale since late May and CFD reported evidence of logging on Tuesday, October 17th.

The group said their tree sit was searched and extensively photographed this Wednesday by Lane County Sherriff’s Deputies and Forest Service Officers with a promise to “see you tomorrow." This is the first contact CFD has had with law enforcement since the tree sit protest began six months ago.

Cascadia Forest Defenders are making a general call to action to all activists and organizers in the Pacific Northwest to help stop the Goose Timber Sale. The CFD group said it will maintain a presence inside the Goose Timber Sale "That will force Seneca Jones Timber Company and the U.S. Forest Service to abandon logging of public lands."

The work occurred along Forest Road 704 near the entrance to the Frissell Trail.

The Cascadia Forest Defenders say they are committed to ending logging on all Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Services public lands. "In the spirit of legendary American naturalist Edward O. Wilson, CFD wishes to keep half of Oregon wild, just as E.O. Wilson believes half of Earth must remain wild to maintain a livable biosphere," adding, "that the Goose Timber Sale borders the H.J. Andrews Experimental Forest and has a high concentration of mountain springs that feed the McKenzie River. The McKenzie River is the primary water source for Eugene/Springfield and a crucial Bull Trout habitat."

“This action is not just about saving ancient forests or the McKenzie River, it’s about preventing human extinction and all the suffering to come,” says veteran activist Shannon Wilson.

CFD photo

